EPL: Brighton Whip Chelsea 4-1 To Record Historic Win

Chelsea was heavily beaten 4-1 on Saturday at the Falmer stadium by Brighton to make Graham Potter’s return to the ground a nightmare he would love to forget in a hurry.

It is the first time Brighton will secure a win against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Also, it is the first loss for Chelsea under Potter, who replaced German manager Thomas Tuchel.

ALSO READ: I’ve No Regrets Picking Chelsea Over Manchester United – Mikel Obi

Own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek (14th min) and Trevor Chalobah (32nd mum) and goals from Pascal Gross (92nd min) and Leandro Trossard (5th min) earned Brighton the big win. Kai Havertz scored Chelsea’s goal three minutes into the second half.

The Blues are currently fifth with 21 points in the league standings, while Brighton are seventh with 18 points.