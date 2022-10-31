EPL: Erik Ten Hag Showers Praise On Diogo Dalot

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has showered praise on Diogo Dalot after his impressive display against West Ham.

The Portuguese international gave an outstanding performance to help the Red Devils defeat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England international Marcus Rashford scored the lone goal, heading home a superb cross from Christian Eriksen in the second half.

West Ham made several attempts to come back into the game late, but Dalot, David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez, and Harry Maguire were outstanding in the back.

“I’m really happy with the development of Diogo,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“His defensive positioning is growing from game to game, his time, also duels, are better from game to game, and in possession, I think he’s really good.

“He [Dalot] has the breath to go up and down [the flank], so the development is really good.”