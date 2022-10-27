EPL: FA Fines Jurgen Klopp £30,000 For Red Card Against Man. City

The Football Association has fined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp £30,000 following his sending-off during his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester City on 16 October.

Klopp was shown red after berating a referee’s assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German tactician apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments.

“Something snapped in that situation, I’m not proud of that. I deserved a red card,” Klopp admitted.

Klopp had been charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers “comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting.”

The FA noted that he accepted that his behaviour “was improper” and “an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.”

Liverpool can still appeal against the sanction.