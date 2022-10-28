EPL: Ndidi Fit To Face Manchester City – Brendan Rogers

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to return to action against Manchester City this weekend.

Ndidi has been out of the team due to a hamstring injury since Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium in early October.

According to Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers, the Nigeria international is fully fit again and is in contention to face City.

ALSO READ: Pablo Mari, Four Others, Stabbed In Milan Supermarket

“Wilfred Ndidi has been back training with the squad,” Rodgers was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The most important thing is he’s back training in the squad, and he’s looked fine with the players.

“Availability is the important thing, and thankfully he’s available.”

The 25-year-old has made eight league appearances for the Foxes this season.