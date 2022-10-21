EPL: Ronaldo Reacts To Punishment From Manchester United

Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised for his actions during Wednesday evening’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham.

United banished the five-time Ballon d’Or from first-team activities after refusing to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s win over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

He will also not be part of the squad to execute the Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before full-time of the win against Spurs. His action generated a lot of criticism from fans, with most hinting that the 37-year-old disrespected the club.

Reacting to the suspension, Ronaldo took to his Instagram to release a statement saying, “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches.

“That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.

“I started very young. The older and most experienced players’ examples were always very important to me.

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set an example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

“Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”