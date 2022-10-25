EPL: Unai Emery To Replace Steven Gerrard As Aston Villa Coach

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

After Arsenal sacked him in 2019, Emery will return to England to become Villa boss, replacing Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old will start his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday, November 6.

ALSO READ: EPL: Aston Villa Sack Steven Gerrard Loss At Fulham

Caretaker Aaron Danks will lead the team to face Newcastle this weekend after Fulham defeated Gerrard’s team last week by 3-0.

The statement from Villa read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

“A highly experienced top-level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris St-Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups, and two Trophee des Champions.”