Fake EFCC Official, Colleague Arrested With Fake $270,000 In Abuja

Two Abuja big boys, Johnson Olumoyegun and Tanko Abubakar, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with fake $270,000.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday, October 6 and 7, 2022 in Kubwa and Area 3 Axis of Abuja.

A statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday, October 21, 2022, identified the suspects as Johnson Olumoyegun and Tanko Abubakar.

READ ALSO: Basketmouth Urges EFCC To Arrest Corrupt Politicians Because They Cause Economic Disaster

He said the suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday, October 6 and 7, 2022 in Kubwa and Area 3 Axis of Abuja, with fake $270,000 (Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars).

In addition, Olumoyegun impersonated an officer of the Commission, using a fake EFCC ID card with the name Solomon David. He also carried an ECOWAS Passport with the name, Isa Bello.

“In addition, Olumoyegun impersonated an officer of the Commission, using a fake EFCC ID card with the name Solomon David. He also carried an ECOWAS Passport with the name, Isa Bello,” he said.

The two suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

See post below: