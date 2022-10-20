Fans Stunned After Ex-BBNaija Stars Were Seen Drinking During Rico’s Candlelight Walk

BBNaija ex-housemates Bella Okabgue, Dorathy Bachor, and some other Nigerian celebrities present at the candlelight walk for the late Rico Swavey have been criticized for their conduct at the event.

In several viral videos, the ex-housemates in the company of other Nigerian celebrities, including BBN show host Ebuka Obi-uchendu, retired to a nearby pub at the end of the program to relax and unwind.

The reality stars could be seen dancing and singing while taking some shots of liquid believed to be alcohol.

Bella was also spotted smoking ‘shisha’ as they all seemed to be having a good time.