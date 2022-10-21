Fans Surprise Ex-BBNaija’s Beauty With $20,000 As Birthday Gift

Ex-beauty queen and reality star Beauty Etsanyi Tukara became emotional after her fans gifted her $20,000, N5million, designer bags, a portrait, and other gifts on her 25th birthday.

The former Miss Nigeria beauty pageant winner was brought to tears when she received a well-decorated glass box, $20,000, and another N5million presented by her fans.

In a viral video online, Beauty, who could not control her emotions as sheEx- instantly became teary while her fans consoled her.

Beauty spent two weeks in the Big Brother S7 Level-up house, but she is one of the most loved housemates.

The former beauty queen celebrated her birthday today and shared photos on her verified Instagram page with the caption, “Happy birthday to me!! I’m super grateful for everything and everyone in my life – my support system (BeeNavy), my family, and amazing friends. I thank God for his undisputed grace over my life.

“He’s my friend, provider, and protector, and I’m excited about this new year because I know he has only good plans for me. Plans to prosper me.”