FG’s Plan To Ban ASUU Won’t Work – Osodeke

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has declared that every attempt by the Federal Government or its agents to ban the union will fail.

The ASUU president described the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, as a jester over his alleged efforts to proscribe the union.

Osodeke spoke while delivering his goodwill message at a special commemorative programme organised on Thursday by the ASUU chapter of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, in Ogun State.

The event was held to honour the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, whose tenure ended two weeks ago and was succeeded by a cancer pathologist, Prof. Deji Agboola.

Also Read: ASUU Is Free To Approach Court Over CONUA, NAMDA – Ngige

Osodeke berated the FG for always being envious of ASUU’s achievements at setting qualitative and enduring standards in infrastructural provisions and services.

“I can see why Ngige is interested in banning ASUU because once ASUU is proscribed, all the union’s assets automatically becomes the federal government’s property,” he said.

The president added, “You will never succeed in banning ASUU because ours is a union that assesses the system and aligns with the worthy course, without being biased, for the progress of the Nigerian educational society.

“One thing we have gotten wrong is that in the universities, we look at the VCs as Chief Executive Officers, which by the law, it is not true. A Vice-Chancellor is just one among equals, and it’s only when he sees himself as one that he will not have a problem with ASUU.”