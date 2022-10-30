FIFA U-17 WWC: Flamingos Defeat Germany On Penalties To Win Bronze

Nigeria’s Flamingos on Sunday, defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw at regulation time in the third-place match of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos Coach Bankole Olowookere and his girls went into this match against Germany hungry for victory, having lost their semifinal game against Colombia in a painful situation.

The Flamingos began the encounter on an impressive note, but they had to wait until the 20th minute before netting their first goal through Opeyemi Ajakaye.

Aminat Bello scored the second goal for the Flamingos in the 48th minute before Etim got the third goal in the 63rd minute.

Germany then began a stunning comeback in the 73rd minute through Jella Veit, with Paulina adding the second before Loreen Bender restored parity at the death to take the game into penalties which they lost.