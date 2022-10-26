FIFA U-17 WWC: Flamingos Lose To Colombia On Penalties

Nigeria Flamingos, today, lost to Colombia 6-5 on penalties in one of the semifinal ties of the ongoing U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos coming from their historic win against the United States girls dominated possession in the opening exchanges but created very little in attack.

The South Americans sat deep and defended astutely with the hope of scoring through counterattacks.

ALSO READ: FIFA U-17 WWC: No One Gave Us A Chance – Flamingos Coach, Olowookere

The first half ended without a goal, and after the break, the Flamingos coach, Bankole Olowookere, introduced striker Opeyemi Ajakaye for the second period.

Ajakaye couldn’t break the resilient Colombian defense as they made sure they kept their defensive shape.

In the end, both teams couldn’t score and pushed the game into penalties, which gave the Colombian side the ticket to the final.