FIFA U-17 WWC: Flamingos Need Focus To Defeat Germany – Ibrahim Galadima

Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima, says the Flamingos should focus if they desire to triumph over Germany in their third-place match on Sunday at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Galadima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the team has done well so far in the competition in India.

He disclosed that their performance was an acknowledgment that Nigeria’s female national teams at all levels have always been doing well in their competitions.

“In a match, everything is not all about victory but about what a team has learnt during the match.

“So, I must say these girls have done well with their performance so far, reaching the semi-finals where Colombia could only beat them through a penalty kicks shootout.

“Victory is sweet, though, but it is not every team that can record victory in any match.

“Therefore, anything that happens in the third-place match must be acceptable to us because the Flamingos have done well so far in this competition,” Galadima, who is a former chairman of the former Nigeria Football Association (NFA), said.