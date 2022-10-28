FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Team Facts: Will an African team win it? – by MSport

It is no secret that the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar will kick off on November 20th with an even greater celebration for Local and International football fans. Although the Nigerian Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup in this edition, we are still enthusiastically following this tournament with enthusiasm. MSport can guarantee that football fans will enjoy the thrills and excitement that come with winning big with our Super Odds and other promotions while cheering your favorite African team on.

No African country has ever won the World Cup, and we will all be overjoyed if they did in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Nigerians are rallying behind their brothers that are competing for the World Cup trophy.

MSport will be cheering for all African teams that qualified for the Finals in Qatar, as our African contingent of Cameroon, Tunisia, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco will be battling it out at this year’s World Cup, frequently touted as the “Greatest Show on Earth” by football fans all over the world.

Cameroon will be making their eighth World Cup finals appearance in Qatar. After their legendary performance in Italia 90, the Indomitable Lions have struggled to make an impact in recent editions, with them failing to go beyond the group stage in each of the last five tournaments participated in.

The five-time African champions are still dreaming of emulating the memorable run of Roger Milla and company back at Italy 1990. Back then Cameroon reached the quarter-finals and even led would-be semi-finalists England at one stage in the quarter-finals. Will this current generation finally match their predecessors, or will it be another group stage exit? This time, they face Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil in their group. While Neymar and company will be favourites to come out on top, do not underestimate Sergej Milinković-Savić’s team from Serbia as well.

For Tunisia, new manager Jalal Qaderi took charge in January after Mondher Kebaier was sacked for a disappointing showing at the Africa Cup of Nations. This will be Tunisia’s sixth appearance at the World Cup and they have never made it to the knockout stage. Will this tournament finally mark the end of their disappointments? Denmark, Australia and France are lined up on front of them, and the likes of Christian Eriksen and the brilliant Kylian Mbappe will surely provide a stern test like no other.

Morocco are regarded as one of the strongest teams on the African continent and will boast plenty of star power at Qatar 2022, competing at the finals for the sixth time.

Much will rest on the shoulders of Paris Saint-Germain full-back , but he should be ably supported by the likes of Sofaine Boufal — who has Premier League experience, having formerly played with Southampton — and Ayoub Al Kaabi, who plays for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig and offers their most potent goal threat. They are in Group F with tough opponents – Croatia led by Luka Modric, powerhouse Belgium and their world class midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and Canada.

As for Senegal, they will be looking forward to repeating the heroics of the 2002 World cup as for now they are quite determined after winning their first ever AFCON trophy. This will be the third World cup for the African nation where they have to face favourites Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador respectively from Group A.

With Liverpool forward Sadio Mane contributing to winning tally in African Cup of nations, Aliou Cisse’s side can advance ahead in the tournament, provided they excel in teamwork. Senegal and Netherlands are the favourites from the group, and the Lions of Teranga sure are eyeing the knockout stages where they would like to surpass their wonders of the 2002 tournament.

Whereas for Ghana, they have now qualified for the World Cup three times prior to their recent qualification for the 2022 World Cup, and had advanced from the group stages on two occasions. They might not be a star-studded team who will make it all the way to the final, but they will surely be an exciting team. The Black Stars will also get a boost from the new European-born players who have joined the squad ahead of the World Cup, including captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku. They face off against a very tough Group H, consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, South Korea led by Son Heung-Min, and their arch nemesis Uruguay with their charismatic leader Luis Suarez.

Among Africans, our spirit of togetherness makes us unique. Let’s support our brothers and make history in the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Group Fixtures

Date Time Group A 20th November 17:00 Qatar vs Ecuador 21st November 17:00 Senegal vs Netherlands 25th November 14:00 Qatar vs Senegal 25th November 17:00 Netherlands vs Ecuador 29th November 16:00 Ecuador vs Senegal 29th November 16:00 Netherlands vs Qatar

Date Time Group B 21st November 14:00 England vs Iran 21st November 20:00 USA vs Wales 25th November 11:00 Wales vs Iran 25th November 20:00 England vs USA 29th November 20:00 Iran vs USA 29th November 20:00 Wales vs England

Date Time Group C 22nd November 11:00 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 22nd November 17:00 Mexico vs Poland 26th November 14:00 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 26th November 20:00 Argentina vs Mexico 30th November 20:00 Poland vs Argentina 30th November 20:00 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Date Time Group D 22nd November 14:00 Denmark vs Tunisia 22nd November 20:00 France vs Australia 26th November 11:00 Tunisia vs Australia 26th November 17:00 France vs Denmark 30th November 16:00 Tunisia vs France 30th November 16:00 Australia vs Denmark

Date Time GROUP E 23rd November 14:00 Germany vs Japan 23rd November 17:00 Spain vs Costa Rica 27th November 11:00 Japan vs Costa Rica 27th November 20:00 Spain vs Germany 1st December 20:00 Japan vs Spain 1st December 20:00 Costa Rica vs Germany

Date Time GROUP F 23rd November 11:00 Morocco vs Croatia 23rd November 20:00 Belgium vs Canada 27th November 14:00 Belgium vs Morocco 27th November 17:00 Croatia vs Canada 01st December 16:00 Canada vs Morocco 01st December 16:00 Croatia vs Belgium

Date Time GROUP G 24th November 11:00 Switzerland vs Cameroon 24th November 20:00 Brazil vs Serbia 28th November 11:00 Cameroon vs Serbia 28th November 17:00 Brazil vs Switzerland 02nd December 17:00 Cameroon vs Brazil