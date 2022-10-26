Fireboy DML Chooses Yoruba Girls Over Igbo Girls

Famous Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML, has said that girls from the Igbo tribe are wicked and know how to make men spend money lavishly.

He made this known during an interview session with Icon while disclosing his preference between Igbo and Yoruba girls.

ALSO READ: Don’t Allow A Woman Spend On You As A Man – Tuoyo Ideh

According to Fireboy, Yoruba girls are also wicked, but the difference is that with them, a guy does not necessarily have to spend too much money to impress them.

Icon also asked the 26-year-old if he prefers Naija and Ghanaian Jollof, and he said the only food he loves to eat anywhere in the world is Nigerian food.

See video below