Former U.I Deputy VC Kidnapped, Abductors Demand N50m Ransom

A former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, has been kidnapped.

The kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding a sum of N50 million to secure his release.

According to a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Prof. Agbaje, currently on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, was on his way to Ibadan at about 6 pm on Friday when kidnappers blocked his way near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden.

FIJ also reported that the kidnappers “eliminated some policemen around the scene” before making away with their captives.

Agbaje is a professor of Political Science and one of UI’s most respected scholars. As gathered, he was, for several years, the only First-Class degree holder in the university’s department of Political Science until the feat was matched in the 2000s by Tunde Oseni, who is now an Associate Professor at Lead City University, Ibadan.