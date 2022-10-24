Funnybone Marks 3rd Year Remembrance Of Mother’s Demise

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Stanley Chibuna, widely known as Funnybone has opined that the death of a loved one surpasses the physical pain everyone sees.

Funnybone took to his instagram page to remember his late mother who passed away after a brief illness and how he has been unable to get over the shock of her death.

“I struggled for sleep that night. I was sweating profusely and the Ac conditioner was in perfect condition. I dragged my self to the wash room and washed my face and as soon as I was done I felt it!!!

“Felt like a whisper,Like someone echoed my name and then suddenly goosebumps and I became cold and was shivering. Immediately my phone rang!!!

“I was walking to get my phone but deep down I was convinced that it was your voice I heard in my wash room. I knew it hmm I just knew it. I picked the call and my elder brother said to meet you guys at hospital that your health relapsed and you were rushed back to the hospital.

“I dressed up quickly and drove to the hospital. I arrived the hospital and saw you. I could swear that you were sleeping. I didnt believe the doctors and we drove you all the way to another clinic and then the doctor said to my face. Bro she is gone .

“My heart left me. My Strength failed me But you asked to that I come see you that same day so we can talk. Mumsy you left just like that

“Will I ever stop crying?? I doubt it oo. Aina Nnem you stood in the gap for me. You never missed your early morning mass prayers not for once. Nnem.

“I just want to say thank you for everything. For Your sacrifices and Struggles. You gave everything so we can be comfortable. You worked tireless in the Sun and the rain.

“Thank you Nwanyi Amichi. I always remember these lines ‘Chibunna if It’s your own it will surely find you. Just be stay content’. I will book a Mass in your name today and Pray for in front of the blessed Sacrament. I miss you Nnem. NwanyiAkara Gone but never to be Forgotten.”

.