Gunmen Kill Four In Attack On Apostle Suleman’s Convoy

The convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman was attacked on Friday evening by unknown gunmen around Warake road in Auchi, Edo State.

The cleric is the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International.

Four policemen, one driver, and a lady are confirmed dead. Frightful videos of the attack and bodies are spreading on the internet.

ALSO READ: Man Shot As Hired Gunmen Attack Youths In Defiance Of Dangote Closure Directive – Kogi Govt. Alleges

A Twitter user, @iamoodickson wrote: “Apostle Johnson Suleman just got off the phone with me now.

“He escaped Assassins this afternoon. Sadly his seven members were all gunned down.”

This is happening barely six weeks after the convoy of Anambra Senator Andy Ubah came under fire.

Some security officers protecting him and two aides died of bullet wounds.