How to Watch NFL From Anywhere in the World

The NFL action is well underway and this season has proven to be beyond thrilling

This season the Miami Dolphins charge ahead of the pack. But there’s still a long way to go, and there are tons of games that NFL fans are looking forward to.

You might be trying to watch NFL games this season, but geo-blocking will stop you from watching your favorite games this season. One of the most common questions that internet users have been asking is: “how to watch NFL from anywhere?” That’s a difficult question to answer, but luckily we have the answer!

All you need to do is learn how to change your IP address, which will change your device’s physical location. It might sound like a technical challenge, but thanks to modern technology it’s incredibly easy — all you need is a cybersecurity tool known as a virtual private network. Keep reading to get all the details on this amazing tool that will give you complete freedom on the internet.

Why is it Difficult to Watch NFL Abroad

If you’ve ever tried to live stream any NFL games from outside of the United States you may have noticed that it’s not as easy as you might have expected! If you try to tune into any NFL live stream you’ll simply be met with an error message stating: “this content is not available in your region”. As frustrating as this message might be, these restrictions exist for good reason.

Media companies like ESPN and ABC need to pay millions to secure the broadcasting rights to stream live NFL games to their customers. Unfortunately, these broadcasting rights also come with strict rules and regulations that media companies need to stick to. One of these rules will determine where they are allowed to broadcast NFL games.

Websites will use your IP address to determine whether you are in the correct region to stream NFL games or not — for the most part, this will be the United States! An IP address is a unique string of numbers used to identify your device on the internet. One of the primary roles of an IP address is to pinpoint your physical location and provide that data to any websites that you visit. This allows them to send you targeted marketing pop-ups such as special offers at your local grocery store.

Why You Need a VPN

In theory, if you could change this “IP address”, you could change your device’s virtual location without physically moving it. It might sound like a difficult and complex process, but all you need is a handy little cybersecurity tool that you can install on your device — whether it’s a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

The cybersecurity tool in question is a virtual private network, which is also known as a VPN for short. This tool is mainly used for security purposes, but it has become popular in recent years because of its ability to spoof the location of your device.

Primarily, a VPN is used to protect your device by encrypting your internet connection. This will prevent anyone else from seeing what you are doing on your device while browsing the internet. VPNs are so powerful that not even your internet service provider or the government can keep track of your internet traffic or history as long as your VPN is active on your device.

VPNs also allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries or cities around the world. When you connect to one of these servers, your real IP address will be hidden, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to.

For example, if you are physically located in Germany and want to watch NFL games, all you need to do is launch your VPN and connect to a server in the United States. This will trick websites into thinking that you are accessing the internet from inside the US, and they will grant you access to the NFL live streams that you’re looking for.

Choosing the Perfect VPN

It might sound simple enough to “just install a VPN” on your device, but unfortunately, it’s not that easy. You need to make sure that you install the right VPN on your device, especially when it comes to live streaming NFL games.

The main rule that you need to follow is that you should always use premium VPNs and avoid free VPNs. It might be tempting to use free VPNs to save some cash, but ultimately, it’s not worth it at all.

Free VPNs come with some serious drawbacks such as slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, daily data limitations, and even fewer global servers to choose from. All of these factors will impact your streaming experience on game day.