I Can’t Wait To Have A Girl Child – Chizzy Alichi

Nollywood star Chizzy Alichi has expressed her eagerness to have a cute baby girl after three years of marriage.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress affirmed that she desires to have a baby girl that would take after her near-perfect physique, height, and shape.

According to her, if her girl child takes after her stature, she would never see the need for surgery intended to make her more physically attractive.

Nkechi said: “I can’t wait to have a baby girl that will take my height and shape (she won’t ever need to go under the knife).”

Chizzy Alichi married Ugochukwu Mbah in 2019, and earlier this year, she revealed that she and her hubby are ready to start having children, as they deliberately caused the delay.