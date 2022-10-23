I Was Sexually Abused As A Kid – Sandra Okunzuwa

Nollywood actress Sandra Okunzuwa has recalled how she was sexually abused as a young child.

Sandra Okunzuwa, in a recent interview, said, “I was sexually abused as a kid and suffered mental health issues too.”

“In the society we live in, people don’t talk about mental health issues a lot, they expect you to visit your pastor and you will be alright. Moreso, as an actor it’s not easy.”

“First you will have to embody the lives of diffrent characters and personalities good, bad, and the terrible.”

“Despite what you are going through personally, you have to wear a smile and keep entertaining people because that’s what people expect from you.”

”I personally think that there should be a special therapist for Entertainers because it’s not easy. “

“Back to me being sexually abused as a kid, even as a grown woman, fully aware of my rights, I couldn’t confront my abuser because it would be generalized and I’ll be stigmatized.”