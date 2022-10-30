If Elected, We Won’t Make Excuses With Past Government’s Performance – Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has stated that there won’t be blame games involving past governments if he is elected.

Obi said this on Saturday at the flag-off ceremony of the LP presidential campaign in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state.

The LP presidential candidate said he would immediately tackle the nation’s challenges if elected president, instead of making excuses.

“Nasarawa will be a great state again. You will drive from here to Abuja on a good road. These are things we will do. You will see governance; you will see people who are committed — not people coming to steal your money,” he said.

“We will put money here to make sure that we pull the youths of Nasarawa out of poverty. Support us.

“Don’t support these people who are stealing your money. We are not going to steal your money. We mean well; we are young. We are like you.

“We are ready for the job. We are not going to give excuses; we are not going to start telling you what we saw when we entered. Two of us are young, educated. We can stand, and we are not worried. We will feed you.

“The government we are going to form will be a government of youths and women. It will no longer be a government of old people. Government is not a retirement home; it is not old people’s home. We will form a government that is energetic.

“We are ready for the job. We know your problems. We will provide fertiliser for farmers. We will support farming.

“We will remove Nigeria from consumption to production; by that, people will have jobs. Support us, go and start campaigning for us, for your future. Don’t listen to these people who are sharing money.”