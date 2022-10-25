Ikpeazu Dissolves Body Of Aides

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has dissolved his body of aides, which include special advisers, senior special assistants and others.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem on Monday night.

According to the statement, the dissolution was with immediate effect, however, no reasons were given for the dissolution.

It would be recalled that on December 14, 2021, Ikpeazu dissolved his body of aides and subsequently appointed new ones early in 2022 which was now dissolved.

Prior to this dissolution, it was impossible to determine the number of aides the governor parades as their appointment was ongoing before the dissolution.

New aides are reportedly expected to be appointed before December 31, 2022 or early 2023.