I’m Not Surprised Wike Endorsed Sanwo-Olu – Jandor

Jide Adeniran, the Lagos Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, has said no one should express shock over the recent endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, adding that he had never supported his governorship ambition.

The PDP governorship candidate popularly known as Jandor stated this on Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television Politics Today.

He said, “As a matter of fact, what happened (referring to the incident) should not surprise anyone but, in my case, I am not surprised because it is Governor Wike. No one will express shock over what he said except you are not in this country.

“But for me, just like the party put in their statement, how can someone who didn’t support me with all his might within the PDP while seeking the party ticket will feel he has the magic wand to take a decision for Lagosians?

“I became the governorship candidate without any dime from him although he has supported Lagos PDP in the past. He supported someone else and I remember telling Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that his friend is not supporting me and I still picked that ticket.

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it. My worry is this, he should be our role model at his level, as a governor, your office should come with a symbol of decorum.

Speaking further, Adeniran stated that he has moved on to the real business by commencing campaigns noting he and his team would tour the 245 wards in the state.

“Today, I started my campaign in Alimosho Federal constituency as I am visiting all the wards to campaign. I have a lot to do. The people of Lagos want a breath of fresh air.”