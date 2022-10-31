Insecurity: Buhari Summons Service Chiefs For Emergency Meeting Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will hold an emergency meeting with security chiefs on Monday in Abuja.

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday night.

He said the meeting is aimed at strengthening security across the country.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and five other foreign countries had during the week alerted the nationals living in the country about planned attacks by terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ahmad wrote: “President @MBuhari has summoned an emergency security meeting tomorrow in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

“The meeting will be attended by the Defence Minister, service chiefs, and other heads of security agencies.”