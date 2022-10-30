Insecurity: Turkish Drones, Helicopters To Arrive Nigeria Soon – Ambassador

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, has said that drones and helicopters from Turkey will soon arrive Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the country.

Bayraktar made this known during the commemoration of the 99th National Day of the Republic of Turkey in Abuja.

He described the security support from Turkey to Nigeria as an achievement from the defence cooperation contract signed between both countries in 2021.

He said Turkey was set to extend all kinds of support to Nigeria in its effort to counter security threats by sharing its experience, technical expertise and technology.

“The defence contracts signed between our countries last year marked a historical record.

“Taking this opportunity, I am proud to announce that two of our flagship defence industry platforms, Bayraktar (TB-2) drones and (T-149) ATAK helicopters are set to arrive Nigeria.

“We are confident that new Turkish defence products will support the efforts of the Nigerian government and contribute immensely to the peace, prosperity and security of fellow Nigerians,” Bayraktar said.

He said the Turkish government was also expecting the Nigerian government to reciprocate its legitimate security concerns by taking the necessary steps against the strong presence of heinous FETO terrorist group in Nigeria.

On the bilateral relations between both countries, Bayraktar said he was very proud that 2021 and 2022 had been a period of great achievements in the bilateral relations between Turkey and Nigeria.

He said that with the current pace of increasing commercial relations, he was confident that Turkey would soon achieve the target of $5billion of bilateral trading volume with Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, said that Nigeria and Turkey witnessed increased trade and bilateral relations since the high-level visit exchange between both Presidents in 2021.

Dada also said Nigerians remained keen in doing business with their Turkish counterparts which is reflected in the Turkey-Nigeria Business Congress held in September 2021 in Istanbul.