Instagram Deactivates Hushpuppi’s Verified Account Two Years After Arrest

The verified Instagram account of popular suspected internet fraudster Abbas Ramoni, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is currently being tried in the United States for fraud-related activities, has now been deactivated.

Hushpuppi’s Instagram account has about 2.8 million followers, and most of the posts on the account showcase his extravagant lifestyle, while some contain motivational quotes.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai by a joint team of Dubai Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation in June 2020 for alleged fraud on different victims, including American citizens.

He was extradited to the US and charged with multiple counts of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

Despite his arrest and trial, Instagram allowed Hushpuppi to share videos and photos on the platform as long as they did not represent dangerous organisations or individuals.

However, the social media platform appears to have revisited the decision to allow Hushpuppi’s account to remain active by deactivating it.