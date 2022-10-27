Jandor, An Apprentice Candidate – Sanwo-Olu’s Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, has described the candidature of Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, known better as Jandor, as an “insult” to electorates in the state.

He alleged that the PDP governorship candidate remains an “apprentice candidate and politician”, adding that he was contesting to learn and test the water of politics.

Akosile was reacting to comments by Adediran that he would defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his “godfathers” during next year’s election.

Akosile maintained that politicians are allowed to delve into “wishful thinking”.

Adediran had on October 2022, while appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, boasted that he would defeat Sanwo-Olu and his ‘godfathers’ during next year’s election.

The PDP governorship candidate had said this while reacting to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid. Wike is a chieftain of PDP.

Also Read: 2023: Lagos APC Chairman Will Vote For Me – Lagos PDP Guber. Candidate, Jandor

But reacting to the statements during an interview with Punch NG, Akosile described the comment as “wishful thinking”.

According to him, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate is in “training school” and will graduate after next year’s election.

“Simply put, it (Jandor’s comment) is wishful thinking as far as I am concerned and that statement is an insult on Lagos electorates. Don’t forget he is a politician, but an apprentice candidate and politician.

“He will understand the game and learn better after the 2023 elections. He (Jandor) is in (political) training school and I wouldn’t want to join issues with him because I understand he is still learning the ropes.

“He is an apprentice candidate and when he is mature we can talk extensively about his chances of defeating Sanwo-Olu. But I believe he will learn during next year’s elections and graduate and if not, he will have to wait till the next election cycle in 2027,” Sanwo-Olu’s aide said.