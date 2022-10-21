Jide Kosoko Pens Emotional Birthday Message To Celebrate Daughter

Jide Kosoko has composed a heartwarming birthday message for his beloved daughter, Bidemi Kosoko.

Bidemi, who is an actress, turned 36 today, October 21st. The veteran in his birthday note to Bidemi, described her as his source of joy. He narrated how she brought joy into his life thirty-six years ago.

The actor also disclosed in the note that Bidemi was born the day he received an award from the Yoruba community in Brixton, UK.

He wrote: “Congratulations and jubilation in my family as my baby @bidemi_kosoko turned 36 years today. Happy birthday Abidek, Omowunmi, wa dagba, wa dogbo ninu ola ati alafia. You have always been my source of joy. I remember on 21/10/1986 as I received an award from Yorba Community in Brixton UM and the MC broke the news, announcing your birth in Nigeria. We prayed and danced, celebrating your birth. Olorun a wo e, a wo Omo ati awon omo e. You are a true actor. I am proud of you”.