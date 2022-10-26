Keyamo To Obaseki: Linking APC To Nigeria’s Possible Breakup Shows Shallow Thinking

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opined that Godwin Obaseki, Edo governor, exhibited “shallowness of thinking” with his recent comment on Nigeria’s possible breakup.

Obaseki had, on Monday, stated that the country would break up if APC wins the presidential election.

In a statement on Tuesday, Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the council, said the governor’s comments show that the PDP promotes division.

“This is to our delight, but we worry that if elected, they will inflict the same divisive spirit on our country as a whole,” Keyamo said.

“It is little wonder then, that his exit from the APC to the PDP was a signal of peace within the APC and the beginning of the unending crises within the PDP.

“It reminds us of the story of the Biblical Satan whose expulsion from heaven restored peace to that realm and pronounced woe upon the earth.

“Obaseki and his cohorts, like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, obviously sold their souls for the Biblical pot of porridge by violating the zoning principles in their own constitution, thereby causing the present implosion within their party – an implosion that he now wishes to project on the country.

“Compare that to the historical stance of the APC Northern Governors who insisted on the unity of this country by rejecting power offered to them on a platter of gold, but rather insisted on a power shift to the South to keep this country together.

“We are shocked by the shallowness of thinking, the sheer temerity, and the obfuscating arrogance that pushed Governor Obaseki to make such an outrageous comment against the APC.”

The minister said Obaseki should apologise to Nigerians for making the remark.