Kwara Won’t Return To Under-Development Era – AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress had delivered much on its campaign promises to the people.

He made this remark while speaking at the official re-election campaign flag-off for House of Representatives member, Hon Tunji Olawuyi in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor stated the administration was light-year apart from its predecessors in meeting the basic needs of the populace and repositioning Kwara for sustainable growth.

AbdulRazaq in his speech likened the Peoples Democratic Party’s bid to come back to rule the state to a person who defecated in a rented house and still wanted to occupy it after another person has carefully cleaned the mess.

“They want to take us backward. No, we have moved on to Kwara. Is it in education, water, workers’ welfare, rural-urban development, or health? What was their record to deserve a comeback?” he queried, citing the records of the incumbent administration.

According to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary, AbdulRazaq asked the people to vote overwhelmingly for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

AbdulRazaq told the gathering on Friday in Omu-Aran that the return of Olawuyi (Ajulo-opin) to the House of Representatives for the third term will make him a ranking member and qualifies him for the position of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“It is important that we vote and return Hon. Olawuyi to the Green Chamber for the third term, so that he can become one of the ranking members. This will qualify him to become the House Speaker. There are various benefits that will come to Kwara if we vote for him to attain that height,” he said.