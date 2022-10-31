Labour Party More Promising Than APC In 2023 Election, Says Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, has opined that the Labour Party (LP) has more promise than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

Bwala made this comment while speaking during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday.

Bwala, a former member of the APC, stated that the 2023 election is a referendum on the APC.

He stated that the ruling party is disorganised, adding that the likes of Yemi Osinbajo, the vice-president, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, and Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, have been ostracised by Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the APC.

“The Labour Party has more promise than APC in this election. It is a referendum,” he said.