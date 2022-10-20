Learn FX Trading With Axiory Resources

FX trading is popular nowadays as it offers investors the opportunity to make money from the comfort of their own homes. It also provides a high degree of liquidity, meaning traders can buy and sell currencies quickly and easily.

Many people are interested in Forex trading, but the majority of them do not have the time or knowledge to be successful at it. There are a number of online courses and forums that can teach the basics of Forex trading, but it is still a risky investment and most people would be better off investing their money in other ways.

Today, we will talk about the platform called Axiory which is a great beginning for new or experienced Forex traders, as it offers different platforms for trading and is special with its educational tools. If you want to make your first Forex steps more manageable and less risky, you have to check out every detail down below!

What Is Axiory And Why Would I Choose It?

Axiory is a prestigious platform that includes trading software for different markets as well as educational programs for advanced or new traders. It offers a wide range of features and functions, making it an ideal platform for both experienced and novice traders. Axiory also provides mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, so you can access your account and trade on the go.

It is offering to trade in Forex, CFDs, and commodities. Axiory was based in Belize but today, it has offices in three more countries on different continents. Axiory offers three account types with leverage up to 1:500 and a minimum deposit of $100. Accepted currencies mostly include the most common ones such as USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, or JPY.

Axiory educational tools are special because they provide a unique and effective way to learn about the financial markets. The tools allow users to access real-time data and analysis, as well as create their own customized portfolios. This makes learning about the markets much easier and more fun, while also giving users the ability to track their progress over time. Axiory is a great option for those looking to learn more about Forex trading.

What Educational Resources Does Axiory Offer?

A great program for FX traders is Axiory trading academy which offers extensive trading resources and a variety of activities to help you learn about the financial markets and how to trade. These include live webinars, video lessons, quizzes, and more. You can also access their community forum to ask questions and get support from other traders. This is a program for beginner traders, as well as more advanced programs for those who want to learn more about the market. If you are interested in more narrow topics, you can join the lessons on risk management and the specifics of technical analysis.

The teacher of the webinars is an experienced trader who will provide students with an in-depth look at the subject matter. Axiory trading academy offers practical assignments that include passing theoretical exams. The maximum student score for courses is 100. Currently, about 100 people have joined Axiory trading academy.

In order to join Axiory trading academy, you will need to submit a completed application form along with the required documents. The fee for joining Axiory trading academy is 250 USD.

Axiory trading academy is special compared to competitors because it offers a unique combination of features that are not available elsewhere. These include a comprehensive curriculum, expert instructors, and a supportive community. Together, these elements provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the world of online trading.

It is also needed to mention that some of Axiory’s tools are free educational guides for Forex traders. Remember that in Axiory scholarships or specific discounts are not available for academy students.

Why Is Starting Forex Trading On Axiory A Great Choice?

Axiory is a good choice for Forex traders because it offers a variety of software and tools to help them trade effectively. Charts and other analytical tools include every needed information.

Axiory does not currently offer any automated trading bots for Forex trading. However, the company does offer a number of other tools and resources that can be used to help traders make more informed decisions about their trades.

Axiory offers 3 types of Forex accounts to traders: Standard, ECN, and VIP. The Standard account is a great choice for beginner to intermediate traders who want to trade with low spreads starting from 0.3 pips. The ECN account is best suited for advanced traders who are looking for the lowest possible spreads starting from 0 pips, as well as faster order execution. Finally, the VIP account is designed for professional traders who demand the highest level of service and the tightest spreads starting from 0 pips.

Axiory offers a variety of currency pairs for Forex traders, including major, minor, and exotic pairs. Leverages on Axiory range from 1:2 to 1:500, depending on the account type. Negative balance protection is available for all accounts except ECN accounts.