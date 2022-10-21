‘Let’s Build On Political Solution’ — Orji Kalu Appeals To FG To Release Kanu

Orji Kalu, chief whip of the senate, has appealed to the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kalu said this on Thursday in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

Delivering judgment on October 13, a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Hanatu Sankey, held that the federal government flouted the Terrorism Act, Extradition Act, and also violated international conventions and treaties guiding the extradition of Kanu from Kenya.

The appeal court further held that having illegally and forcefully renditioned the appellant, the trial court is stripped of jurisdiction to continue to try Kanu.

Following the ruling of the appeal court, Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had said the federal government “will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues”.

Speaking on the development, Kalu said the federal government should take advantage of the judgment of the court of appeal and release Kanu.

“The federal government of Nigeria should take advantage of the court of appeal judgment,” he said.

“Since they are courts of records and courts of competent jurisdiction, I appeal to President Buhari, the attorney-general of the federation, to see reason if we can build on political solution through this judgment.

“Most times I’ve gone to the station to see Nnamdi Kanu and discuss with him deeply and I want the federal government to try this option of using the judgment of court of appeal for political solution in releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and we will be able to see how far the political solution will go with us.

“I thank President Buhari, who is the father of the nation. I thank the attorney general for the usual counsel and he would see reason with us.”