Man Accuses Police Of Extortion, Detaining Him, Friends For Possessing Sex Toys, Stealing Their N1m Worth Of Bracelets

A Twitter user with the username: @kamaldeyforyou has accused some police officers in the Adeniji area of Lagos of arresting him and his friends illegally after finding sex toys with one of them during a search.

He also alleged that the officers of refused to return to them two of their bracelets worth N500,000 each after their release and return of their luggage.

Giving details of the unfortunate event on Twitter today, Kamal revealed that he and his friends were harassed and extorted from by some men of the Nigerian police on mufti around 12:20 am today on their way to the club.

He alleged that they he had to pay N50,000 to secure freedom for himself and his friends but the police officers still failed to return the bracelets collected from his friends.

He wrote: “My friends and I were on our way back from 17th avenue after dinner, and we headed to the club, when we got stopped by some men in casual clothes, they claimed to be police officers, this was around 12:20 am, we stopped and allowed them to do their thing.

“They then searched each and every one of us and later saw sex toys with the ladies that were with us. Immediately we were put into handcuffs and taken to their station immediately. I kept asking if sex toy was now illegal in Nigeria.

“When we got to the station, they asked us to take off all our belongings, I still told them to allow me call my lawyer or a friend, so they know where we were. They took my friends’ gold chains and bracelets and took us inside the cell till around 4:40 am.

“Then they later came back and took us to a place and asked us to pay the sum of 150,000, and I asked again, please show me where it’s illegal to use sex toys. this officers went ahead to browse up a blog that said ‘police to arrest people with sex toys.’

“At this point I was already frustrated because we were not allowed to call anyone, we begged them and they later told us to pay the sum of N50,000 after paying when we were released and our belongings were released back, we couldn’t find 2 gold bracelets.

“And we immediately told them our bracelets were missing, they then got furious and said ‘do you know it’s a crime to accuse a police officer?’ They slapped my friend and shouted at us to leave immediately if we didn’t want to go back to the cell.

“Please, we just need our gold bracelets back because each piece cost about N500,000. Abeg, una don collect una 50,000 already, give us back our bracelet.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin in his reaction, disclosed he contacted the Divisional Police Officer of the Adeniji station to help identify the officers, but the DPO stated that the was unaware of the case.

Hundeyin however assured that the accused officers, when identified, proper sanctions would follow.

Benjamin wrote: “Have you called the DPO Adeniji? I just did. He’s not aware of this case. He’s awaiting your call, as this would help in identifying the officers (see my pinned tweet for his number). They must and will be identified, after which the needful will be done.”