Man. Utd Axe Ronaldo From Squad To Face Chelsea After Refusing To Play Against Spurs

By
Osaze Osasenaga
-

Manchester United has revealed that Ronaldo won’t be in the squad to face Chelsea, and would be training alone.

The Red Devils disclosed that Ronaldo could be fined a sum of around £1million after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham on Wednesday.

With United cruising to a 2-0 victory, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the game before the final whistle rather than stay until the end to celebrate the impressive win with his teammates.

Ronaldo will be made to train away from the rest of the first-team squad for the next three days.

Manchester United’s statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

 

