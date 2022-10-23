Manchester United Are Better Without Ronaldo – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has disclosed that the Red Devils can play without Cristiano Ronaldo and achieve success this ongoing season.

Neville made this comment after the team’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while also describing Ronaldo’s walk out of Old Trafford ahead of the conclusion of Wednesday night’s Premier League 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur as ‘unacceptable.’

He also advised Man United to move on by ending its relationship with Ronaldo in the coming week.

“Well, it has been a big week for Erik ten Hag,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I don’t think he was left with any other option.

“That is the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room. I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it’s something that is unacceptable.

“When you look at whether Cristiano should be selected, Manchester United are better without him – and Erik ten Hag knows that. The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together in the next week and end the relationship.

“Cristiano is too good of a player, too fantastic of a character, and the club have got to move on.”