Marcus Rashford’s 100th Goal Gives Manchester Utd Three Points Against West Ham

Marcus Rashford’s 100th Manchester United goal was enough to defeat West Ham at Old Trafford and provide a proper tribute to a special 85th anniversary for the Old Trafford club.

A thunderous header from the 24-year-old seven minutes from the break courtesy of a Christian Eriksen superb far-post cross made Rashford the 22nd United player to reach 100 goals.

The 1-0 result was enough for United to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches and go fifth in the table. The defeat for West Ham puts a question mark on their consistency outside European competition and leaves them 13th, three points above the relegation zone.

Rashford could not be choosing a better time to find form, given Gareth Southgate picks his England World Cup squad on 10 November.