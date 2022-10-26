Mohbad Terminates Contract With Marlian Music

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has officially terminated his contract with Naira Marley’s Marlian Music.

His management announced this on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, weeks after he called out Naira Marley for alleged conspiracy to assault.

A document released by Mohbad’s legal team said that his reason for leaving was because of constant attacks orchestrated by Naira Marley.

In addition, it alleged that the music executive failed to pay advances owed to Mohbad since 2019.

“In contravention of the terms of the arrangement between our client and yourself, you have failed to pay any advances as mutually agreed by both parties since 2019 till date;

“You have also failed to pay all royalties due our client from all his intellectual property works monetized, released, and utilised by you from 2019 till date,” the document read.