Nigeria Will Be Another Somalia If APC Returns To Power In 2023 — Melaye

Dino Melaye, a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the ineptitude of the Buhari-led government over the last seven years.

The former federal lawmaker, who took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

Melaye stated that Nigerians have had enough under the Buhari-led government and should be awarded certificates of survival in 2023.

He charged Nigerians to deploy every possible strategy in order to prevent the return of the ruling party to power next year.

Also Read: Keyamo To Obaseki: Linking APC To Nigeria’s Possible Breakup Shows Shallow Thinking

He said: “Anyone who survives the Buhari-led government must be given certificate of survival. Why are these people still coming out to campaign? There will be no Nigeria if APC returns. Nigeria will become another Somalia if the ruling party wins in 2023.

“That is why we are calling on all Nigerians to put on their thinking cap. We must pray, vote and protest the ruling party out of power. We must make sure that APC is never seen in the political hemisphere of the country. The destruction is too much. People are dying on daily basis. And yet this satanic party is still saying they want to come back to power.

“We are calling on Nigerians. Enough is enough. Just wait for May 29 and pack your things and go. You don’t even need to talk to Nigerians again. Instead of you to come out and say sorry to Nigerians, you’re campaigning for Tinubu. Never.”