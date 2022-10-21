Nigerians Don’t Want Failed Promises Repackaged, And Fed To Them Again – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that Nigerians don’t want repackaged promises.

In the forward of his manifesto, Tinubu stated that he and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, plan on promoting a society based on shared prosperity, tolerance and compassion.

The 80-page manifesto, dubbed ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’, will be unveiled by President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday (today).

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns,” Bayo Onanuga, director of media in the campaign council, quoted the former governor of Lagos as saying.

“People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the APC, was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure.

Also Read: 2023: Tinubu Cannot Be Trusted With Power, Says Ologbondiyan

“When I was governor of Lagos, my team and I developed institutions and policies that changed the face of the state. It became a safe place for its residents and an engine of prosperity for all those willing to work in pursuit of their economic dreams.

“What my team and I achieved in Lagos, together we all can achieve for Nigeria. Our objective is to foster a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to treat each citizen with equal respect and due regard.”

The presidential candidate stated that under his leadership, security personnel would be equipped with modern hardware.

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties,” he said.

“VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus.”