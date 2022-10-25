Nigerians More interested In Voting Leaders To Represent Their Religion, Tribes —Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has condemned the urge by Nigerians to vote for incompetent leaders.

Sani lamented that Nigerians were more interested in voting for a candidate based on ethnicity, tribe, and religion, instead of competence.

The former lawmaker stated this in reaction to the emergence of Indian descendant and former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak won the race on Monday following the sudden resignation of Liz Truss last week as a result of her disastrous tax cuts plans and policy U-turns culminating into economic crisis in the country.

Sani, who compared the UK situation to what obtains in Nigeria via his Twitter handle, blamed the crises in his country on identity politics.

He noted that Nigerians were preoccupied with voting for leaders ready to pander to their ethnic and religious identities but lack the capacity to deliver.

He wrote: “A Hindu is their PM & a Muslim is their Mayor. Their interest is competent leadership & delivery. They soared above ethnic & religious sentiments. In most cases here, people are not looking for leaders who will develop their country, but who will represent their identities.”