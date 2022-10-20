‘NNPC Should Stop Wasting Our Money On CNN Adverts’ – Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, entrepreneur and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, has criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for continuing to “waste” money on CNN advertisements.

Peterside stated that he concurred with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai regarding the NNPC’s poor condition and pointed out that despite the company’s recent privatisation, its commercial operations remained the same.

“I couldn’t agree more with El-Rufai. Little or nothing has changed at NNPC Limited. They should stop wasting our money on CNN adverts in which they praise themselves unconvincingly. If they did anything good, their good works will speak for them,” Peterside noted in the statement.

Recall that last Friday, El-Rufai, as part of activities lined up for the 7th edition of KADINVEST, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, said that the Federal Government had failed in the oil and gas business and should “get out” of the sector. He noted that NNPCL was Nigeria’s biggest problem.

The Governor stated that after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s commercialization in July 2022, “nothing has changed.”