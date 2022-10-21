Obi A Better Presidential Candidate Than Atiku – PDP Chieftain

Sampson Orji, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, has declared his support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking on Thursday, Orji stated that his preference for Obi is based on the latter’s competence.

He said he would mobilise support for Obi “not because he is his fellow Igbo man but for his antecedent”.

“I’m a PDP man till tomorrow, but I will support Obi — not because he is Igbo but because of what he represents. Obi is a movement. My family and friends will vote for him,” he said.

Also Read: Peter Obi Takes Boat Ride To Visit Flood Victims In Benue (Video)

“Atiku is my friend but Obi is a better candidate. Aside from competence, equity also favours Obi’s candidacy. South-east is the only zone in southern Nigeria yet to take its turn at the presidency.

“Why can’t Atiku support Obi, who was his running mate in 2019? I must speak the truth. What are we gaining in PDP that for 16 years it was in power, the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway is not passable?

“You cannot drive from Umuahia to Ikot Ekpene or Owerri to Umuahia on a good road. So, it is blindness to tell me to support Atiku, when we have Obi who has shown competence and capacity to take Nigeria out of the woods,” he stated.