Ogechi Ukonu Urges Women To Be Self-Sufficient

Popular media personality Ogechi Ukonu, known as Caramel, has urged entitled ladies to learn how to get things for themselves and not depend solely on a man.

She said these entitled ladies only want their men to purchase things for them, but they cannot afford anything for the man, and this is why the men look at them as rats.

Ogechi encouraged them to fund themselves and not depend only on a man for their material stuff.

ALSO READ: Raphael Niyi Raises Alarm Over Blackmailer Threat To Leak Nude Video

She wrote: “You cannot demand what you cannot give and when you don’t get it, you start running your mouth. These men are people’s children too.

“Be a material girl and have your material too! Fund for yourself, too, that’s how you set your standard.”