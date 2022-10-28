Ogun Govt. Warns Residents Not To Drink From Well, Borehole Water

Ogun State government has pleaded with residents of lowlands areas affected by flooding, especially those on its border towns of Isheri, Warewa, Magboro, and Arepo with their various Estates, not to drink well and borehole water.

This appeal came from the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya when he visited the border towns on an inspection tour of the flooded area to find an immediate solution to the problem.

The government advised residents to make hygiene their utmost concern to avert cholera and other waterborne diseases.

He said the appeal became essential as the flood contaminated the water sources and facilities through chemical contaminants such as fuel, pesticides, metals, and pathogens in sewage, cemeteries, septic tanks, and dead animals.

While announcing that the state government will embark on another round of dredging and clearing of drainage channels and waterways of silts in the affected areas, Oresanya blamed the flooding on uncontrolled development and the carefree attitude of some residents to critical environmental issues such as waste management.

“Some residents are so inconsiderate that they built on waterways on the guise of having approvals.Even if they have the approvals,it would have been given in error through bad advise to the approving authorities.”

“The present government is however determined to correct these anomalies as the identified buildings and structures would be removed in the larger interest of other residents,”he added.