Olamide Supported Me With Money To Shoot Pim Pim Video – Dice Ailes

Fast-rising singer, Shasha Damilola Alesh, widely known by his stage name Dice Ailes, disclosed that ace rapper, Olamide helped him with money to shoot part of the music video for ‘Pim Pim.’

Dice featured Olamide in Pim Pim, and the song was released in 2020, during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibile Drops Lists of Artistes Who Benefited From Olamide

Speaking with a broadcaster, Adesope Olajide, the artiste noted that he was in Nigeria while Olamide was outside the country at the time. They couldn’t meet due to travel restrictions prevalent during the peak of COVID-19, so Olamide shot his part of the video for the song with his own money and sent it down to Dice.

Dice applauded the Melo Melo singer for what he did and said he would always be grateful.