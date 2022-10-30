PDP An Unmistakable Danger In Delta, Will Be Buried In 2023 — Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as an unmitigated disaster.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Deputy Senate President accused the ruling party of impoverishing Deltan citizens.

He maintained that the party was notorious for rigging elections and misappropriating public funds.

The APC chieftain insisted that the ruling party would be defeated in the elections next year.

He wrote: “We stand on our assertion that the PDP is a clear, present and continuing danger in our State. We owe ourselves and future generations the duty to respond to its manifest failing by first removing it from power.

Also Read: You Can’t Become Governor With Lies – Delta Government To Omo-Agege

“And it is the irrevocable resolve of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to do so in 2023. We are mobilizing Deltans massively like never before to actualize our vision of a New Delta. For this, the ‘Delta 2023 Ballot Revolution’ is our answer.

“Burying PDP’s unmistakable bad governance in 2023 is a task that must be accomplished. Enough is now enough. We are ready in full measure to stop those who persist in kicking bad leadership down our future for their primitive self-interest.

“Delta 2023 Ballot Revolution’ is a firm promise to defeat PDP’s consolidated corruption, cronyism and those who habitually disregard our people as conquered slaves. It is about reaffirming our pride as a free and courageous people.

“Those who always rigged elections using violence to intimidate our people. Those who treat our treasury as their private vaults. Those who have no respect for our traditional values. Those who impoverish our people in the midst of abundance.

“It is about resetting and restarting Delta’s wheels of progress. It is about providing the leadership needed to repair PDP’s broad damage in Delta.”