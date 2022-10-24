PDP Crisis: Ayu Was A ‘Judge In His Case’ – Bode George Queries BoT’s Resolution

Bode George, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has stated that Adolphus Wabara, the acting chairman of the party’s board of trustees (BoT), may not have presented the exact resolution of the committee during a visit to Iyorchia Ayu, the party chairman.

The Wabara-led PDP BoT had in a reconciliatory visit to Ayu asked him to assure members that he will resign after the 2023 general election.

Speaking on ChannelsTV on Sunday, George stated that based on the comments from some members of the PDP BoT, there are controversies surrounding the position of Wabara during the meeting which may not be in tandem with the resolution of the members.

“The board of trustees met, and we are told by one group that what they recommended was not what the acting board of trustees chairman said in the day they are presenting the report. So what is going on? For example, I wasn’t invited to the meeting. I am a life member of the board of trustees. We were not there,” the PDP chieftain said.

“And the shocking part of it, when I saw it on television, I saw that Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party, who was the centre of the issue was sitting as a judge in his own case. Does that make any judicial sense? You are discussing him, he is sitting as if he was the one moderating. That is not the way things are done. I don’t know what is the factual analysis. All we were told was that Ayu made a promise and he must honour his promise.

“On that day we were told again that was not what was said. What was said was that Ayu should make a promise that when the elections are over, he will leave, that he will make that promise. My goodness, time is of the essence. Nobody is going to wait for us.”

George, however, stated that the crisis rocking the PDP is sending the wrong messages to Nigeria about the affairs of the party.