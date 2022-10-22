Police Arrest Two Over Assault Of Lady In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the assault of a lady in Lafia, which was recorded and is now spreading on social media.

The Command, on Saturday, through a tweet, disclosed that it has also recovered the vehicle used during the assault, while the remaining suspects in connection to the assault were still at large.

Nasarawa Police wrote: “Sequel to the viral tweet of assault on a female teenager in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case. It is gratifying to state that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle used in conveying the victim to an undisclosed location where she was assaulted has been recovered. Effort is ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects still at-large.”

Agatha Akaahar, a Twitter user, revealed that the incident had escalated from a fight between the victim and her friend over a phone number.

Agatha said, “So apparently her friend stole a man’s number from her phone and she caught her, she slapped her and then the friend called her siblings and father to beat her… You guys don’t even want to see the rest of this video…. It’s humiliating